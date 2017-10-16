BRIEF-Sartorius AG says ‍full-year 2017 guidance adjusted

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag -

* 9 ‍months business performance of Bioprocess solutions division in 2017 temporary weaker than expected ​

* ‍Key figures on 9-month business development in 2017​

* ‍Full-year 2017 guidance adjusted​

* ‍Mid-term outlook and targets remain unchanged​

* ‍For first nine months of 2017, Sartorius group achieved revenue growth of 8.6% in constant currencies to about 1.04 billion euros​

* ‍For first nine months of 2017, Sartorius group achieved an underlying EBIDTA margin of 24.8% versus 9 month 2016 25.0%​

* ‍Sartorius group now expects that sales revenue in constant currencies will increase by approx. 9% for full-year of 2017​

* ‍Underlying EBIDTA margin in constant currencies now projected to reach approx. Prior-Year level of around 25.0% for FY 2017​