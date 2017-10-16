FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sartorius AG says ‍full-year 2017 guidance adjusted
#Healthcare
October 16, 2017 / 7:56 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Sartorius AG says ‍full-year 2017 guidance adjusted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag -

* 9 ‍months business performance of Bioprocess solutions division in 2017 temporary weaker than expected ​

* ‍Key figures on 9-month business development in 2017​

* ‍Full-year 2017 guidance adjusted​

* ‍Mid-term outlook and targets remain unchanged​

* ‍For first nine months of 2017, Sartorius group achieved revenue growth of 8.6% in constant currencies to about 1.04 billion euros​

* ‍For first nine months of 2017, Sartorius group achieved an underlying EBIDTA margin of 24.8% versus 9 month 2016 25.0%​

* ‍Sartorius group now expects that sales revenue in constant currencies will increase by approx. 9% for full-year of 2017​

* ‍Underlying EBIDTA margin in constant currencies now projected to reach approx. Prior-Year level of around 25.0% for FY 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
