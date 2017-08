BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech 2017 first-half figures

July 21 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA:

* SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH S.A.: 2017 FIRST-HALF FIGURES

* H1 SALES EUR 546.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 508.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 2) 147.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 136.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 89.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SSB CONTINUES TO PROJECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF AROUND 10% TO 13% OF SALES IN CURRENT YEAR.

* CONFIRMED ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR 2017

* PROJECTS SALES REVENUE TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 8% TO 12%

* PROJECTS UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN TO RISE BY APPROX. 0.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF 27.5%

* BOTH FORECASTS GIVEN IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES