BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech 2017 Underlying EBITDA Up By 2.2%

Feb 21 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA:

* SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH TARGETS CONTINUED PROFITABLE GROWTH - SALES REVENUE PROJECTED AT AROUND 2.8 BILLION EUROS IN 2025

* NEW MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS: UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN OF ABOUT 30 PERCENT IN 2025

* 2017 UNDERLYING EBITDA INCREASED BY 2.2% TO €294.9 MILLION‍​

* 2017 INCREASE IN SALES REVENUE BY AROUND 4.1% TO EUR 1,081.0 MILLION

* FORECASTS A RISE IN SALES REVENUE BY ABOUT 7% TO 10% IN 2018

* SEES 2018 INCREASE OF UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN BY APPROX. 0.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE.

* OUTLOOK 2018 CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO BE AT APPROX. 15% OF SALES