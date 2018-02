BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech FY EBITDA Up At ‍​294.9 Million Euros

Jan 31 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR ‍​294.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 288.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR ‍​ 180.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 176.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY SALES REVENUE EUR ‍​1.08 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.05 BILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS PROFITABLE GROWTH FOR THE YEAR 2018‍​

* CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO BE AT APPROX. 15% OF SALES‍​

* FOR 2018 FORECASTS A RISE IN SALES REVENUE BY ABOUT 7% TO 10% AND AN INCREASE OF THE UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN BY APPROX. 0.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF 27.3%

* FROM 2018, US TAX REFORM TO MAKE GROUP´S TAX RATE FALL BY ABOUT 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 26%