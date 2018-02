Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sa:

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL 2017 OF EUR 0.46 PER SHARE

* ‍UNDER THIS PROPOSAL, TOTAL PROFIT DISTRIBUTED WOULD RISE BY 9.5% FROM EUR 38.7 MILLION TO EUR 42.4 MILLION.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)