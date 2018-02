BRIEF-SA'S ‍Competition Commission Fines Caxton,Independent Media For Cartel Conduct

Feb 16 (Reuters) - ‍Competition Commission Of South Africa​

* ‍COMPETITION COMMISSION OF SOUTH AFRICA​ - ‍MEDIA COMPANIES FINED MILLIONS FOR CARTEL CONDUCT​

* SA‘S COMPETITION COMMISSION - INDEPENDENT MEDIA​ AND CAXTON ‍ADMITTED TO PARTICIPATING IN PRICE FIXING AND FIXING OF TRADING CONDITIONS

* COMPETITION COMMISSION OF SOUTH AFRICA - ‍CAXTON HAS AGREED TO A PENALTY OF R5.8 MILLION​

* COMPETITION COMMISSION OF SOUTH AFRICA- ‍INDEPENDENT HAS AGREED TO PAY AN ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY AMOUNTING TO R2.2 MILLION