Dec 21(Reuters) - Satori Electric Co Ltd

* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned unit SATORI S-TECH CO., LTD.

* Merger effective June 1, 2018

* Says SATORI S-TECH CO., LTD. will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QiN8Rr

