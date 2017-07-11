FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating, farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe
July 11, 2017 / 7:09 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating, farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc:

* Saturn Oil & Gas announces joint operating and farm-in agreement at Flaxcombe

* Has also entered into farm-in agreement with Westcore on recompletion of an existing well on Westcore's land at Flaxcombe

* Has entered into a joint operating agreement with Westcore Energy Ltd to develop two sections of land near Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan

* As per joint operating agreement, each of Saturn and Westcore shall have a 50% working interest in both land sections near Flaxcombe

* Will fund 100% of costs to bring well on Westcore's land at Flaxcombe on production in exchange for 50% interest in production from well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

