March 1 (Reuters) - SAUDI AUTOMOTIVE SERVICES CO:

* START OPERATING OF NEW STATION (SASCO PLUS) ON JUBAIL/DAMMAM ROAD‍​

* TOTAL INVESTMENT ABOUT SAR 19 MILLION IN STATION SASCO PLUS, FINANCING BY BANKING FACILITIES WITH LOCAL BANKS

* FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL SHOW ON Q1 2018