BRIEF-Saudi Oil Minister: Looking At Sealing Oil Supply Deals To Indian Refineries As Part Of Stake Buy Deals

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS IN NEXT STEP MAY EASE OIL PRODUCTION CONSTRAINTS IN SOMETIME 2019

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS ESTIMATES DECISION ON EXTENSION ON OPEC SUPPLY CUT IN EARLY 2019

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS OPEC AND SAUDI ON FRAMEWORK ON SUPPLY BEYOND 2018 YET TO BE DETERMINED

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS WANTS EVERGREEN FRAMEWORK THAT BRINGS OPEC AND NON-OPEC OIL PRODUCERS TOGETHER

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS WELCOME RUSSIA ELEVATING COOPERATION WITH OPEC

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS RISING US SHALE OIL PRODUCTION IS WELCOME

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS MARKET HAS BEEN ABLE TO ABSORB US OIL PRODUCTION

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS SAUDI ARABIA KEEPING OIL EXPORTS BELOW 7 MILLION BPD IN JAN- MARCH QUARTER

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS WANTS INDIA TO BECOME BIG INVESTOR IN SAUDI ARABIA

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS “NOT BOTHERED BY SHORT TERM FLUCTUATIONS” CAUSED BY RISING IRAQ OIL SUPPLIES TO INDIA

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS THINK OF INDIA AS 8 MILLION BPD OIL MARKET

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS WANT TO BE PART OF INDIA‘S PLANNED 1.2 MILLION BPD WEST COAST REFINERY

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS ARAMCO LOOKING AT BUYING STAKE IN EXISTING INDIAN REFINERIES

* NEW DELHI - SAUDI OIL MINISTER SAYS LOOKING AT SEALING OIL SUPPLY DEALS TO INDIAN REFINERIES AS PART OF STAKE BUY DEALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Nidhi Verma and Sudarshan Varadhan in NEW DELHI)