Feb 12 (Reuters) - SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL SPECTRUM IN FREQUENCY BANDS 700 MHZ AND 1800 MHZ‍​‍​

* WON SPECTRUM FOR 15 YEARS STARTING DURING 2018 FOR TOTAL VALUE OF 1.56 BILLION RIYALS PAYABLE OVER 14 YEARS STARTING FROM 2019