Jan 31 (Reuters) - AL HAMMADI COMPANY FOR DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT:

* SAYS RECEIVED MINISTRY OF HEALTH APPROVAL TO COMMENCE COMMERCIAL RUN OF ALHAMMADI HOSPITAL NUZHA BRANCH

* ANNOUNCES THAT ALHAMMADI HOSPITAL NUZHA BRANCH SHALL START ACCEPTING PATIENTS ON FEB 13, WILL START OPERATING 120 BEDS AND WILL GRADUALLY INCREASE

* EXPECTS GROWTH OF 10 PERCENT IN REVENUE FROM OPERATION OF ALHAMMADI HOSPITAL NUZHA BRANCH DURING YEAR 2018