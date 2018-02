BRIEF-Saudi's Al Hokair Group FY Profit Falls

Feb 22 (Reuters) - ABDULMOHSEN AL HOKAIR GROUP FOR TOURISM AND DEVELOPMENT:

* FY NET PROFIT 8.7 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 126.3‍​ MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE‍​ 1.12 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.17 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY PRFOIT DECLINE IS DUE TO LOW DEMAND FROM INDIVIDUALS, CORPORATES ON HOTELS DUE TO DECLINE IN SPENDING FROM GOVERNMENT, PRIVATE SECTOR ON CONFERENCES, MEETINGS, EXHIBITIONS‍​

* FY PROFIT DECLINE IS ALSO DUE TO INCREASE IN MARKET COMPETITION HAS RESULTED IN DECLINE IN AVERAGE DAILY ROOM RATE AND OCCUPANCY

* SAYS CANCELATION OF FIRST TERM SCHOOL HOLIDAYS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: