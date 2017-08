Aug 8 (Reuters) - ABDULLAH ABDUL MOHSIN AL KHODARI SONS CO

* RENEWS 204.5 MILLION RIYALS ISLAMIC CREDIT FACILITIES WITH BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI

* PURPOSE OF THESE FACILITIES IS TO PROVIDE BONDING COMMITMENTS AND FUND WORKING CAPITAL, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS

* CREDIT AGREEMENT SHALL EXPIRE ON JAN 31, 2018

* CREDIT LIMITS SHALL MATURE OVER CONTRACTUAL LIVES OF FINANCED PROJECTS WHICH IS 18 MONTHS

* FACILITIES ARE SECURED BY PROMISSORY NOTE AND ASSIGNMENT OF CONTRACT PROCEEDS OF FINANCED PROJECTS