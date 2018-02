Feb 1 (Reuters) - ALINMA BANK:

* Q4 NET PROFIT 560 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 390 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 79.06 BILLION RIYALS, UP 12.45 PERCENT YOY

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STANDS AT 89.07 BILLION RIYALS, UP 10.49 PERCENT YOY