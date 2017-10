Sept 25 (Reuters) - CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY:

* APPROVES AMENDMENT OF BUSINESS PROFILE OF BLOMINVEST SAUDI ARABIA COMPANY BY ADDING DEALING AS AN AGENT ACTIVITY

* SAYS BLOMINVEST SAUDI ARABIA COMPANY IS NOW AUTHORIZED TO CONDUCT DEALING AS PRINCIPAL, AGENT, UNDERWRITER, MANAGING INVESTMENT FUNDS, DISCRETIONARY PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, ARRANGING, ADVISING AND CUSTODY ACTIVITIES Source:(bit.ly/2fLFKRC) Further company coverage: [ ]