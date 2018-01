Dec 31 (Reuters) - DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT :

* BOARD APPROVES OFFERING 30 PERCENT OF DAR AL ARKAN PROPERTIES COMPANY SHARES

* SAYS SAMBA CAPITAL & INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR THIS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* PLANS TO FILE OFFERING APPLICATION TO CAPITAL MARKET AUTHORITY TO OBTAIN APPROVALS