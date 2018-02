Feb 5 (Reuters) - DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY:

* Q4 NET PROFIT 320.7‍​ MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 37.3 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q4 TOTAL SALES 2.44 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 410.5 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* INCREASE IN NET INCOME OF Q4 IS MAINLY DUE TO HIGHER PROPERTY SALE ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: