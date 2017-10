BRIEF-Saudi's Lazurde to acquire Izdiad Commercial Co of Arabia

Sept 26 (Reuters) - LAZURDE FOR JEWELRY:

* BOARD APPROVES SIGNING OF MOU WITH TAMKEEN INDUSTRIAL & TRADING CO TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT STAKE OF IZDIAD COMMERCIAL COMPANY OF ARABIA

* SAYS DURATION FOR MOU IS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT WEEKS FROM SIGNING DATE, EXTENDABLE ON PARTIES’ AGREEMENT

* DEAL FINAL PRICE IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS AND OUTCOME OF LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND COMMERCIAL DUE DILIGENCES

* SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED BY BANK CREDIT FACILITIES AND CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES