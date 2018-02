Feb 14 (Reuters) - MIDDLE EAST HEALTHCARE CO:

* ANNOUNCES OPENING OF OUTPATIENT CLINICS UNDER BRAND NAME OF BEVERLY CLINICS AT KHALIDIYA DISTRICT JEDDAH WITH COST OF 22 MILLION RIYALS

* PROJECT IS FUNDED BY CASH FLOW FROM INTERNAL GENERATIONS OF COMPANY