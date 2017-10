Oct 23 (Reuters) - MIDDLE EAST HEALTHCARE CO:

* Q3 NET PROFIT 60 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 99.6 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE 396.6 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 379.1 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* DECLINE IN Q3 NET PROFIT IS DUE TO INCREASE IN CAREGIVERS’ SALARY, INCREASE IN PROVISION FOR REJECTIONS, BAD AND DOUBTFUL DEBTS

* DECLINE IN Q3 NET PROFIT IS ALSO DUE TO LOSS RELATING TO NEWLY COMMISSIONED HAIL HOSPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )