Feb 6 (Reuters) - NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK:

* Q4 NET PROFIT 2.56 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.29 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, LOAN AND ADVANCES STAND AT 249.23 BILLION RIYALS, DOWN 1.72 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* AS AT END DEC, CUSTOMER DESPOSITS STAND AT 308.94 BILLION RIYALS, DOWN 2.12 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES DECLINED BY 11.8 PERCENT IN Q4