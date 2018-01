Jan 22 (Reuters) - RIYAD BANK SJSC:

* INTENDS TO ESTABLISH PROGRAM TO ISSUE PRIMARY AND SECONDARY BONDS AND INSTRUMENTS INSIDE AND OUTSIDE SAUDI, IN SAUDI RIYALS, US DOLLARS OR ANY OTHER CURRENCY‍​

* SAYS‍​ BOND ISSUE PROGRAM AIMS TO DIVERSIFY SOURCES OF FINANCE AND ITS MATURITY AND STRENGTHEN CAPITAL BASE OF BANK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: