Jan 2 (Reuters) - SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC :

* UPDATES ON ITS AGREEMENT WITH CELANESE CORPORATION TO ESTABLISH POLYACETAL PLANT

* STARTS COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS OF POLYACETAL PLANT WITH ANNUAL CAPACITY OF 50,000 METRIC TONS ON JAN 2, 2018

* SAYS FINANCIAL IMPACT OF POLYACETAL PLANT COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS WILL BE REFLECTED ON Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS