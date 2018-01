Jan 16 (Reuters) - SAUDI COMPANY FOR HARDWARE:

* ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PLAN FOR TWO YEARS 2019 AND 2020

* CONTINUES FOCUS ON GROWING CHAINS BY ADDING 7 STORES AND TOTAL OF 40 STORES BY YEAR END 2020 AND TOTAL RETAIL AREA OF 228,070 SQM

* SAYS STRATEGIC PLAN WILL BE FINANCED FROM OPERATING CASH FLOW AND SHARIA-COMPLIANT FINANCE RESOURCES