BRIEF-Saudi's Zain to enter into exclcusive negotiations for tower sale

Aug 6 (Reuters) - MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY SAUDI ARABIA:

* BOARD DECIDES TO ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH CONSORTIUM LED BY IHS HOLDING LTD AND TOWERSHARE MANAGEMENT LTD FOR SALE AND LEASE BACK OF CO'S TOWERS

* EXCLCUSIVE NEGOTIATION HAS BEEN GRANTED FOR LIMITED PERIOD, ENDING SEPT 28, 2017 AND SUPERSEDES ALL PRIOR ARRANGEMENTS

* THERE IS NO BINDING AGREEMENT AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT DISCUSSIONS WITH THIS CONSORTIUM WILL LEAD TO TRANSACTION Source: (bit.ly/2wwNRal) Further company coverage: