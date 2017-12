BRIEF-Savaria Enters Australian Market With Purchase Of Master Lifts

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Savaria Corp:

* SAVARIA ENTERS THE AUSTRALIAN MARKET WITH THE PURCHASE OF MASTER LIFTS

* SAVARIA CORP - ‍ ACQUIRED THROUGH UNIT ALL OF ASSETS OF MASTER LIFTS AUSTRALIA PTY LTD FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF AUD $3 MILLION​

* SAVARIA CORP - ‍IN ADDITION TO PURCHASE PRICE, MASTER LIFTS HAS POTENTIAL TO EARN FURTHER AUD$1 MILLION OVER 2-YEAR PERIOD ON ACHIEVEMENT OF SOME METRICS​

* SAVARIA - ‍ACQUIRED BUSINESS EXPECTED TO GENERATE REVENUE OF ABOUT AUD $8 MILLION IN 2018 AND AUD $10 MILLION IN 2019​

* SAVARIA - ‍ACQUIRED BUSINESS EXPECTED TO GENERATE REVENUE OF ABOUT AUD $8 MILLION IN 2018 AND AUD $10 MILLION IN 2019​

* SAVARIA CORP - ‍ ACQUIRED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO HAVE EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 15% IN 2018 AND 17%​ IN 2019