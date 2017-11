Nov 27(Reuters) - Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 5 million new shares and to distribute 1 million shares of its treasury common stock through public offering

* Says it plans to issue 900,000 new shares through private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., with subscription date on Dec. 25 and payment date on Dec. 26

* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment

