BRIEF-Saxo Bank Has Best Capital Position Ever, Good Room For New Initiatives -CEO

Feb 5 (Reuters) - SAXO BANK CEO KIM FOURNAIS:

* SAXO BANK CEO SAYS DIVESTMENT OF MAJORITY OF SAXO PRIVATBANK IS UNRELATED TO GEELY‘S PLANNED ACQUISITION OF SAXO BANK

* SAXO BANK CEO SAYS SAYS OPERATING A RETAIL BANK IS NOT A CORE AREA FOR THE COMPANY

* SAXO BANK CEO SAYS HAD NOT PUT SAXO PRIVATBANK UP FOR SALE WHEN ALM BRAND CONTACTED HIM UNSOLICITED

* SAXO BANK CEO SAYS HAS NO PLANS TO DIVEST ANY OTHER ENTITIES FOR NOW

* SAXO BANK CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS BEST CAPITAL POSITION EVER, GIVES GOOD ROOM FOR NEW INITIATIVES (Copenhagen newsroom)