Nov 10 (Reuters) - SAY REKLAMCILIK:

* SIGNS PROCUREMENT CONTRACT WITH ARMAN NOYAN YAPI FOR 1.5 MILLION LIRA

* REACHES MUTUAL AGREEMENT WITH ARMAN NOYAN TO FINANCE THE SUPPLY OF CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS FOR PANTERAS II PROJECT IN AYDIN PROVINCE BY REVENUE SHARING PARTNERSHIP

* TO EARN REVENUE OF 1.5 MILLION LIRA WITHIN 2018 FROM PANTERAS II PROJECT