BRIEF-SBA Communications reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $1.75

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sba Communications Corp:
* Sba Communications Corporation reports 3rd quarter 2017 results; updates full year 2017 outlook
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.75
* Q3 revenue $433.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $431.6 million
* SBA Communications Corp - increased full year outlook
* Sba Communications Corp sees FY 2017 AFFO per share $6.82 to $7.01
* SBA Communications Corp Sees FY 2017 total revenues $1,708.0 million to $1,728.0 million
* Q3 FFO per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $6.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: