BRIEF-Sberbank CEO says adequately covered on Safmar exposure

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sberbank Rossii Pao:

* LONDON: RUSSIA‘S SBERBANK CEO ON POTENTIAL NEW SANCTIONS SAYS WE HAVE ENOUGH RESOURCES TO DEAL WITH ANY SITUATION

* LONDON: SBERBANK CEO SAYS CANNOT DISCLOSE EXPOSURE OF SAFMAR GROUP BUT IT‘S A LARGE BORROWER

* LONDON: SBERBANK CEO ON SAFMAR EXPOSURE WE ARE ADEQUATELY COVERED IN CASHFLOW AND EXISTING GUARANTEES, WE HAVE BEEN CONSERVATIVE

* LONDON: RUSSIA‘S SBERBANK CEO SAYS WE REGULARLY GIVE AN UPDATE ON SAFMAR AND THE RISKS AND THERE IS NOTHING THAT WOULD WORRY US

* LONDON: SBERBANK CEO SAYS REGARDING SAFMAR EXPOSURE, THE BIGGEST BORROWER IS THE OIL SEGMENT WHICH IS ADEQUATELY PROVIDED FOR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)