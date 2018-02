BRIEF-Sberbank opens 11 bln rouble guarantee for Dixy

Feb 14 (Reuters) - DIXY:

** RUSSIA‘S SBERBANK HAS PROVIDED A 11 BILLION ROUBLE BANKING GUARANTEE FOR DIXY YUG FROM MAY 7 TO DEC. 7, 2018, ACCORDING TO THE MATERIALS PREPARED IN THE COURSE OF NEAR BUYOUT OF MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS AND PUBLISHED ON TUESDAY

** EARLIER IN JAN. DIXY YUG AGREED TO BUY BACK SHARES OF ITS PARENT COMPANY DIXY FROM PROSPERITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

** UNDER THE AGREEMENT DIXY YUG AND ITS AFFILIATED COMPANIES OWN MORE THAN 75 PERCENT SHARES IN DIXY

** THE PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT 340 ROUBLES PER SHARE

For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Olga Sichkar in Moscow, translated by Gdynia newsroom)