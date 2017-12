Dec 26 (Reuters) - Rostelecom:

* SBERBANK AND ROSTELECOM TO INCREASE CAPITAL OF SUB-FUND FOR REAL ESTATE REDEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT TO RUB 8.8 BILLION

* SAYS SBERBANK AND ROSTELECOM WILL MAKE ADDITIONAL CONTRIBUTION OF RUB 2.4 BILLION EACH TO JV, MAINTAINING 50% STAKE IN COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)