Aug 11 (Reuters) - SBM Holdings Ltd:

* OPERATING INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTH ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 (NOT 2016) AT 3.53 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.3 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR THE SIX MONTH ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 AT 1.31 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.58 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 AT 2.84 PERCENT VERSUS 3.23 PERCENT YEAR AGO