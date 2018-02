Feb 27 (Reuters) - State Bank of India :

* SBI AND TEZ BY GOOGLE TO FOCUS ON DRIVING ADOPTION OF DIGITAL PAYMENTS AND GROWING DIGITAL PAYMENTS ECOSYSTEM Source text - Google today announced a deeper integration with State Bank of India (SBI) for its mobile payments app Tez.The integration will allow Tez users to now create a SBI UPI Id - @oksbi and get access to exclusive offers for SBI customers. Further company coverage: