BRIEF-SBI Chairman Says RBI Inflation Outlook Suggests Moderation In H2 FY2019

* STATE BANK OF INDIA CHAIRMAN ON RBI MONETARY POLICY-INFLATION OUTLOOK SUGGESTS MODERATION IN H2 FY2019 THAT WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON BOND MARKET Source text - "The RBI monetary policy announcement is pragmatic and balanced. The RBI inflation outlook suggests moderation in second half of FY2019 that will have a positive impact on bond market. Apart from the status-quo in rates that was widely anticipated, the forbearance allowed to MSME borrowers, broadening the definition of priority sector lending and simplification of repo directions among others are all positive steps towards a stable macro environment."