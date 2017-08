June 22 (Reuters) - SBS Contents Hub Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to divest investment business and web agency business into new subsidiaries, named SBS Neo Partners Co., Ltd and SBS Internet & Mobile Co., Ltd respectively

* Says the company will survive and engaged in content distribution business as well

* Expected divestiture date is Aug. 1

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Y1gFgU

