Jan 29 (Reuters) - SBT Bancorp Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE $4.6 MILLION (NOT $430,000) VERSUS $4.5 MILLION

* SBT BANCORP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50