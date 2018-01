Jan 30 (Reuters) - SCA:

* FY2017 ‍NET SALES INCREASED 8% TO SEK 16,664M​

* JAN-DEC ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA IMPROVED 15% TO SEK 3,761M (3,269)​

* JAN-DEC ‍OPERATING PROFIT TOTALED SEK 2,511M (2,271)​

* JAN-DEC ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT TOTALED SEK 2,624M (2,155)​

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.50 PER SHARE​

* REUTERS POLL: 2017 OPERATING PROFIT SEEN AT SEK 2,474 MILLION, SALES AT SEK 16,670 MILLION, DIVIDEND AT 1.17 SEK/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)