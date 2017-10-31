BRIEF-SCA Q3 profit tops forecast​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - SCA AB

* Q3 operating profit SEK 776m (581) vs mean forecast 652m

* Jan-Sept ‍adjusted EBITDA improved 10% to SEK 2,683m (2,443)​

* SCA AB Jan-Sept ‍operating profit totaled SEK 1,725m​

* Says Jan-Sept ‍net sales increased 9% to SEK 12,422m (11,434)​

* Says ‍market trend was favorable in all of SCA’s segments and earnings improved compared with preceding quarter as well as same quarter last year​

* Says ‍market conditions are good in all of SCA’s segments, with favorable demand and continued price increases​

* Reuters poll: SCA Jan-Sept operating profit seen at SEK 1,601 million, sales at SEK 12,133 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)