BRIEF-SCA to close tissue production plant in the US

June 7 (Reuters) - Sca Ab

* SCA to close tissue production plant in the us

* Production will be discontinued in June 2017

* Restructuring costs for closure are expected to amount to approximately SEK 250m

* Restructuring costs will be recognized as an item affecting comparability, mainly taken in Q2 of 2017

* Approximately SEK 40m of these costs are expected to impact cash flow

* Closure of flagstaff tissue production plant is part of sca's tissue roadmap and is aligned with company's strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: