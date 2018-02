Feb 14 (Reuters) - Scala Inc

* Says it plans to acquire 66 percent voting power in a Tokyo-based firm from Hikari Tsushin Inc on Feb. 28, at the price of 67 million yen

* Says the Tokyo-based firm is mainly engaged in call center operation related customer support consulting business

