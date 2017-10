Sept 29 (Reuters) - SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB:

* DIVESTMENT OF SCANDIC VIERUMÄKI IN FINLAND

* ‍CAPITAL GAIN TO AFFECT Q3 RESULTS POSITIVELY BY AROUND 17 MSEK​

* ‍HAS ON SEPT. 29 SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST HOTEL OPERATION AT SCANDIC VIERUMÄKI IN FINLAND