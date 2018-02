Feb 20 (Reuters) - SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB:

* ‍FOR 2017, BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF 3.40 SEK (3.15) PER SHARE​

* Q4 NET SALES INCREASED BY 8.1% TO 3,743 MSEK (3,463)

* ‍Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA TOTALED 333 MSEK (457)​

* "WE ESTIMATE THAT SALES GROWTH LFL, ADJUSTED FOR CALENDAR EFFECTS, WILL BE POSITIVE IN THE FIRST QUARTER"