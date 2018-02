Feb 20 (Reuters) - SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB:

* VAGN SØRENSEN TO LEAVE POSITION AS CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF SCANDIC‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* VAGN SØRENSEN HAS BEEN SCANDIC‘S CHAIRMAN OF BOARD SINCE 2007

* NOMINATION COMMITTEE WILL SOON PRESENT ITS PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING