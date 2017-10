Oct 18 (Reuters) - SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB:

* SCANDIC HOTELS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH LOCALTAPIOLA TO OPERATE HOTEL IN ICONIC HAMBURGER BÖRS IN TURKU

* ‍SCANDIC EXPECTS TO GAIN ACCESS TO BUILDING BEGINNING OF 2021​

* ‍HOTEL IS SCHEDULED TO RE-OPEN AT BEGINNING OF 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)