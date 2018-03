March 8 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S :

* REG-SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP’S CFO LEAVES THE COMPANY AFTER NINE YEARS

* ‍AND SISSE FJELSTED RASMUSSEN WILL STAY IN HER CURRENT ROLE UNTIL END OF MAY

* ‍AND SISSE FJELSTED RASMUSSEN WILL BE AVAILABLE TO COMPANY UNTIL END OF AUGUST 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)