a month ago
BRIEF-ScanSource to acquire POS Portal
June 29, 2017 / 12:41 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-ScanSource to acquire POS Portal

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Scansource Inc

* Scansource announces agreement to acquire payments industry leader, pos portal

* Says ‍for first full year after closing, pos portal net sales are estimated to total approximately $110 million​

* Scansource inc - ‍under agreement, all-cash transaction includes an initial purchase price​

* Scansource inc says acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share in first year after acquisition, excluding one-time acquisition costs

* Says prior to close, scansource and pos portal will continue to operate as independent companies

* Scansource inc says upon completion of transaction, pos portal will become part of worldwide barcode, networking and security segment of scansource

* Scansource - ‍all-cash deak includes initial purchase price of about $144.9 million, plus an earn-out payment up to $13.2 million to be made on november 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

