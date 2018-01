Jan 11 (Reuters) - SCBSM:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SCBSM SA - ACQUISITION OF A NEW OFFICE BUILDING IN PARIS

* SITE CURRENTLY TOTALS 760 M² OF OFFICE SPACE

* BUILDING PERMIT OBTAINED FOR THE ELEVATION OF ONE FLOOR TO BRING THE TOTAL AREA TO MORE THAN 1,000 M²

* ITS ESTIMATED MARKET RENTAL VALUE WILL, AFTER RENOVATION, BE HIGHER THAN EUR 500,000